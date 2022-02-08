Shooting for different kinds of strengths

By Josh Lashley

As captain of the Goshen High School girls basketball program, Jillian Brosnan has set and met a high standard this season, attested to by Ed Greico, new head coach for the Gladiators.

“This being my first year coaching the varsity girls, with it being a young team, we’ve taken a lot of time just getting acquainted with each other,’’ Greico said. “Jillian has helped that process throughout, Whether it’s holding teammates accountable or speaking with me about concerns for our team. We have had our ups and downs. Jillian has been the constant throughout. She was chosen by her teammates and the coaching staff agreed.

“Jillian averaged double digit points and rebounds this season. She has not only been the captain but also the vocal leader of this team. She leads with the effort she shows at every practice and game.’’

Brosnan has also put that effort into academics, maintaining a 98 average.

“Jillian helps her teammates to improve by constantly leading by example. She pushes her teammates by always working and never taking a play off. She very rarely comes out of the game,” said Greico.

Brosnan began playing basketball as a fourth grader.

“When I was younger, my brother played Catholic Youth Organization basketball,’’ Brosnan said. “Watching him play is what originally attracted me to the sport. My strength as a competitor is that I put all my energy into each and every game. One aspect of the sport I would like to improve on is defense. Also, I have never been much of a shooter, so would like to improve on that.’’

In her final year as a high school student athlete, Brosnan aims to put forth her best effort on the court.

“I don’t want to regret anything, so I personally want to make sure I play each and every game to the best of my ability and have fun playing, because I know just how much I will miss this team and this sport when it’s all over,’’ Brosnan said.

“This season has the potential to be a really good season for us. We have a few more league games left in the regular season, and then it’s playoffs. Our goal is to always keep pushing each other to get better. We want to communicate on the court, play our best and have fun in the process.’’

Goshen is scheduled to travel to play Beacon on February 15.