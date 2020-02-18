NY courts out-of-state tourists with free snowmobiling weekend

New York. (AP) New York is courting winter tourists with a fee-free weekend for out-of-state snowmobilers. Fees will be waived March 14 and 15 for Canadian and other out-of-state visitors with registered, insured vehicles. New York State Snowmobile Association President Rosanne Warner says a lack of snow has made it tough to get the state's more than 10,000 miles of trails ready this season. The state has committed $4.2 million in grants for trail maintenance and grooming, funded by snowmobile registration fees. Registration is $100 a year, or $45 with membership in a snowmobile club. Cuomo's office says winter tourism generates nearly $14.4 billion in direct visitor spending.