Lifeguard qualifying procedures to begin Feb. 21

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's annual lifeguard qualifying procedures will begin on Feb. 21. New Yorkers who love the outdoors and are looking for summer employment are encouraged to register for these free sessions.

Seasonal lifeguard positions are available in DEC campgrounds throughout the beautiful Adirondack and Catskill parks this summer. The current hourly rate for DEC lifeguards is $14.66 and most facilities offer free housing.

People 16 and older interested in lifeguard jobs at DEC facilities this summer may register. DEC qualifying procedures will be offered through June 20, 2020.

Candidates who qualify will be considered for employment. The procedure includes an in-water demonstration of lifesaving techniques and performance of Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills. Candidates may attend the DEC qualifying location most convenient to them, and the results will be forwarded to their preferred work location.

Qualifying procedures will begin on time and late arrivals will not be accepted. Candidates will be given a 15-minute warm-up period to become familiar with the pool and equipment. Candidates must bring photo identification, current certifications (if available), and their own CPR mask.

For a list of locations, visit dec.ny.gov/press/119542.html.