Lifeguard qualifying procedures to begin Feb. 21

New York. Seasonal lifeguard positions are available in DEC campgrounds throughout the beautiful Adirondack and Catskill parks this summer. People 16 and older who love the outdoors are encouraged to apply.

12 Feb 2020 | 04:24
    The lifeguard is watching the beach from the surveillance tower ( Bigstock)

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's annual lifeguard qualifying procedures will begin on Feb. 21. New Yorkers who love the outdoors and are looking for summer employment are encouraged to register for these free sessions.

Seasonal lifeguard positions are available in DEC campgrounds throughout the beautiful Adirondack and Catskill parks this summer. The current hourly rate for DEC lifeguards is $14.66 and most facilities offer free housing.

People 16 and older interested in lifeguard jobs at DEC facilities this summer may register. DEC qualifying procedures will be offered through June 20, 2020.

Candidates who qualify will be considered for employment. The procedure includes an in-water demonstration of lifesaving techniques and performance of Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills. Candidates may attend the DEC qualifying location most convenient to them, and the results will be forwarded to their preferred work location.

Qualifying procedures will begin on time and late arrivals will not be accepted. Candidates will be given a 15-minute warm-up period to become familiar with the pool and equipment. Candidates must bring photo identification, current certifications (if available), and their own CPR mask.

For a list of locations, visit dec.ny.gov/press/119542.html.

At the time of employment, all DEC lifeguards must:
Be at least 16 years old;
Possess a valid certification in Waterfront Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Healthcare Provider or BLS, and First Aid;
Have successfully completed the New York State DEC lifeguard qualifying procedure;
Submitted a current DEC medical form stating the candidate's physical ability to perform lifeguard duties;
Meet the vision requirement of 20/70 uncorrected in both eyes and be correctable to the 20/40 standard. Candidates tested at a vision level below 20/40 in either one or both eyes must correct to a minimum of 20/40 with 20/20 preferred;
Have completed a personal interview with DEC; and
Have attended a DEC lifeguard orientation.