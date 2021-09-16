Goshen. Goshen names varsity basketball coaches

Goshen High School has named its Varsity Boys and Girls Basketball coaches for the 2021-22 season. The Boys Varsity team will be led by Sal D’Angelo and the Girls program will be led by Ed Greico.

Sal D’Angelo

“D’Angelo is a passionate basketball enthusiast who will bring energy and 10 years of coaching experience to our program,” Interim Athletic Director Lou Cioffi said in the district’s press release announcing the coaches. “He will truly care about the players on and off the court, their grades, sportsmanship and teaching the game.”

D’Angelo has been the Director of Basketball Operations at Gym Ratz Performance in Goshen. He is also currently a skill development trainer and founder, director, and coach of the Orange County Kings. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from Ithaca College.

Ed Greico

Greico will be the Girls Varsity Coach. Greico is a former varsity player at City University of New York. He has varsity basketball experience at Port Richmond High in Staten Island, has also been an assistant coach at College of Staten Island, and has served two years as assistant at St. Benedict’s Prep under legendary coach, Dan Hurley.

Cioffi: “Ed will bring experience and knowledge combined with a love of the game to our girls program.”