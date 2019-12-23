Goshen girls basketball taking a detailed approach this season

A serious attention to detail, literally taking it play by play, may lead the Goshen High School girls basketball program to prosper throughout the 2019-20 season.

The Gladiators tallied an overall winning record of 12-10 and earned a playoff berth against sturdy competition last season. They’re focused on presenting their best effort every time they step onto the court for practices and games.

“Our only goal this season is to execute during each possession,’’ said Goshen head coach Eric Harris. “If we can pay strict attention to detail on each possession, results will follow.’’

The Gladiators welcome back some experienced and varsity-tested student-athletes to the lineup this winter, including Erin Smith (guard, senior), Bella Leva (senior, guard), Madison Clark (guard, sophomore), Jillian Brosnan (guard and forward, sophomore), and Emily Palau (guard, freshman).

Among the newcomers striving at the varsity level are Emma Wapshare (forward, junior), Nasiriyah Lee (guard, junior), and Caitlin Colgan (forward, sophomore).

Leadership will prove important to the Gladiators' success. They are quite strong in that department.

“Erin Smith and Madison Clark, the only two players on this team who are each three-year starters, will be asked to lead us on and off the court,’’ Harris said. “Their experience is invaluable as they've been through a lot of wins and a handful of losses. Also, Bella Leva is one of our most vocal and inspirational leaders. Her energy in practice and in games is contagious.’’

Goshen is set to compete against a schedule chock full of talented and determined opponents. They compete in the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association along with Minisink, Cornwell, Warwick, Port Jervis, and Monticello.

“With Cornwall and newly added Warwick in our Division, we are not the favorite, but we will compete with even the best of teams locally as long as we execute during each possession,’’ Harris said.

The Gladiators will host a tournament on Dec. 27 and 28. On Jan. 6 they will travel to play Cornwell. Two days later, they return home to host Port Jervis.

“Cornwall and Warwick are the favorites in our Division,’’ Harris said. “FDR, on the MHAL (Mid-Hudson Athletic League) side, is also very strong as they return most of their Section title team from last year.’’