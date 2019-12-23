Celebrate the outdoors with First Day Hikes

Greet 2020 with a choice of 85 guided hikes at New York State parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails, and public lands under the ninth annual First Day Hikes program sponsored by the State Parks and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
All hikes are on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and include a variety of events, from seal watches on Long Island along an Atlantic Ocean bay and a bird count in the Capital Region, to hikes to fire towers in the Adirondacks/Catskills, along parts of the historic New York City drinking water system in the Hudson Valley, waterfalls in the Finger Lakes region and historic forts along the Great Lakes.
Hikes are being offered at 55 state parks and historic sites, and at 23 state lands, wildlife areas, Forest Preserve trails, and environmental education centers. Some sites are offering more than one hike, which range in length from between one and five miles. They will be guided by parks staff, members of park's Friends Groups, and other volunteers.
For a full list of hikes visit on.ny.gov/34PhMeW.