Virtual. Orange County 4-H planning a vet science program

Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County’s 4-H Youth Development Program is collaborating with Rockland and Livingston counties on a new project that will be offered virtually on a platform called Flipgrid! “Intro to Vet Science” is a class for youth ages 8-19 that will include seven sessions beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22, through Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m.

Does your child love animals and want to learn more about different species? Is your child interested in becoming a veterinarian? This program will fit the bill. It will introduce participants to the importance of animal health in a wide variety of species. They will hear from experts in the vet science field as well as engage in some hands-on activities.

The 4-H Veterinary Science Club will help your child explore and learn more about animal health. It also allows youth to appreciate the importance of good management and sanitation practices in keeping animals healthy and happy. Subjects to be covered in the program include: Careers in Vet Science, Animal Husbandry/Behavior, Bio Security Transmission of Pathogens, Types of Injections and Vaccines, Temperature, Pulse and Respiration, and Animal Health Check including a Q and A with a vet and vet tech.

The registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 21, at 3 p.m. To register, visit the following link:

https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=Virtual_Intro_to_Vet_Science_233

For more information, contact Margaret May Smith at mms426@cornell.edu or 845-344-1234 with any questions.