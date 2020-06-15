Village plans comprehensive plan hearing

The village of Chester will host a public hearing on the draft Comprehensive Plan on Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at the town of Chester Recreation Center on Laroe Road.

The draft is available for review on the village of Chester website, villageofchesterny.org.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document designed to guide future actions of the Village’s policies and laws. It establishes a vision for the development and preservation of the Village, with short-term and long-range goals and objectives.

Work on the Comprehensive Plan began in late 2017 when the village Board of Trustees created a committee comprised of its members and citizens to work. Alan Sorensen of Planit Main Street was appointed in 2018.

The public was encouraged to participate in the planning process by attending committee meetings and work session during 2018 and 2019, at which the seven areas of the plan’s focus: agriculture, economic development, historic preservation, housing, infrastructure, recreation and entertainment, and transportation, were discussed.