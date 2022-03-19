Ukraine conflict draws varied clergy and others to Goshen service

By Geri Corey

Freezing temperatures and gusty winds drew a large gathering into the sanctuary of Goshen’s First Presbyterian Church for an Ecumenical Prayer Service for Peace in Ukraine. Local clergy had initially planned the March 13 gathering for outdoors at the Village Monument on Main Street in Goshen.

The late afternoon service incorporated prayer, scripture, song and a bit of silence. Participating in the Service and reading Scripture were Rev. Dr. Rhonda Myers, Interim Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church; Rev. Michael Barry, Goshen United Methodist Church; Rev. Samuel Sutter, the Goshen Christian Reformed Church; Rev. Gilbert Varela, Church Planter; Deacon Bill Castellane, Church of St. John the Evangelist, Goshen; Elder Robert Person, Professor of International Relations, U.S. Military Academy (West Point); Rev. Yaraslav Kostyk, St. Andrews Ukrainian Church in Campbell Hall; and Peter Kosciolek, President of the local branch of the Ukrainian American Youth Association, and youth group members from the Ukrainian American Youth Association.

In the Scripture readings, eight-year-old Vlodjo Mykula, with the Ukrainian American Youth Association, reminded listeners, “The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be known to God.”

As people rose to leave the church, Julia Kosciolek stood and sang in a clear, plaintive voice, a Ukrainian song asking God to proect Ukraine and to continue to give its people strength and freedom. Many from the audience joined in.

As people departed, many offered donations and/or left medical supplies for distribution to the Ukrainian people. Peter Kosciolek, President of the local branch of the Ukrainian American Youth Association, along with youth group members, gathered the supplies appreciatively. Kosciolek will see that the supplies reach Ukraine via a courier service.

The Ukrainian American Youth Association of the Hudson Valley is accepting first aid kits, pain relievers—ibuprofen of acetaminophen, aspirin, safety pins, triple antibiotic ointment, Band-Aids in several sizes, Pepto-Bismol pills, Benadryl; ACE bandages; hydrocortisone cream and Imodium.

Drop off locations:

. State Farm—Mike Cordero Agency, 11 West Avenue,

Suite 2, Chester, NY. 10918

. Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 211

Foordmore Road, Kerhonkson, NY 12446 (Leave in donation shelter)

Accepting Tax Deductible donations—checks made out to “UAYA Goshen;” or use PayPal—add note “UA Help;” or Go Fund me: https://gofund.me/Gd3f20cc

For more information, call 845-709-1646.