This week’s winning purchase: a fairy house from Highland Flowers

This week’s winner of our Super Local Shoppers contest is Elizabeth Blake.

Her winning purchase? A “tiny, magical” solar powered fairy house from Highland Flowers and Gifts in Vernon, N.J.. She filled it with an air plant and colored beads. It lights up on its own after sundown.

We’re sending Elizabeth a $50 gift card to Highland Flowers and Gifts as her prize.

Thank you to everyone who shopped local last week:

- Holly Hoffman bought a tree and other goods from Anderson Farms

- Diane Cutiata got a bunch of unique items, including records and home accents, from Lumberyard Antiques and Yvonne’s Consignment Shop

- Donna Sicolo picked up a bottle of Tuscan Herb EVOO from Warwick Valley Olive Oil Co.

- Nini Kaur got some “divine” donuts from Daylight Donuts

- Kristine Mendyk picked up lawn mower parts from Bassani Power Equipment and a pressure gage from Airmark Pools

- Arthur Reda got a belt sander and belts from The Hardware Store in Sparta, N.J.

- Chris Bennington purchased sweet potato vines, and other plants from Laura Ann Farms

- Sue Mayer rolled out of Blackburn Growers with a wagon full of colorful flowers.

- Laura Gilbert got some yellow stepping stone from North Country Pharmacy and made a “Yellow Brick Road” themed garden

- Danielle August got clothes, a birdfeeder, and more from Tractor Supply and iced coffees and drinks from Valkyrie Roasters

- Karen Banks bought a fan at Rite Aid

- Kathy Maio picked up plants and produce from Fresh Pickins

- Peter Maio scooped some strawberries and cherries from Fresh Pickins

- Kristina G. visited Save the Bees Sola Boutique for flowers, Breathless Raw Live Juice Bar for smoothies, and Candy Cottage and Gifts for candy.