Sugar Loaf. Webinar on impact of new federal legislation on retirement accounts

A webinar sponsored by the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan on Thursday, June 11, at 9:30 a.m. will feature experts who will discuss changes the Secure Act and the CARES Act have made to IRA accounts.

Accountant Bonnie Orr and attorney Rich Shapiro, both of Orange County, will cover the many details and ongoing changes that could impact your IRA account now and in the future. Elizabeth Rowley, president and CEO of the Foundation, will moderate the event.

To register for the webinar, call 845-769-9393 or email admin@cfoc-ny.org.