Orange County. #GivingTuesdayNow needs you

In this time of uncertainty, there's a fundamental truth that gives us hope - that together we can do extraordinary things. Over the past few weeks and months, the entire world has been coming together to stand up, help out, give back and heal.

Whether that’s through donations to community organizations, celebrating doctors and nurses at shift changes, or reaching out to a neighbor to help with groceries, generosity has been helping the entire world get through this global pandemic. Together.

And here is another opportunity to reach out and help. On May 5, The Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of unity and giving.

“We work together with community members to build and support a strong Jewish community – enriching people’s lives, helping those in need, and embracing new Jewish families,” said Rabbi Rachel Rubenstein, executive director of Orange County’s Jewish Federation. “But we can’t do this without you.”

If you want to make a donation, visit jewishorangeny.org/donate on May 5. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, email rachel@jewishorangeny.org.