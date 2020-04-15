Middletown.Virtual gardening classes from Cornell Cooperative

There’s no doubt that one of the great pleasures of gardening is the pleasure of putting your hands into the earth and being present to watch things grow. In-person gardening classes are also part of the experience.

Usually.

But now, while the Covid-19 pandemic is keeping us in our homes and separated, Cornell Cooperative Extension master gardeners throughout the state are offering the next best thing – virtual gardening classes via Zoom.

The schedule for upcoming classes is as follows:

· Gardening Tips from the Highline, Monday, April 20, 3-4 p.m.

· Chanticleer Garden, Wednesday, April 22, 10-11 a.m.

· Safe Pesticide Use for the Home Gardener, Wednesday, April 22, 7-8 p.m.

· Growing Cut Flowers, Wednesday, April 29, 6-8 p.m.

· Composting Basics, Wednesday, April 29, 7-8 p.m.

· Growing Vegetables and Small Fruits, Wednesday, May 6, 7- 8

For more information or to register for a class, contact Marie S. Patiero at 845-344-1234 or by email at msp278@cornell.edu.