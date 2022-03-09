Hudson Valley Honor Flight Announces Return of D.C. Flights from Stewart and Westchester

WALDEN, N.Y. (Feb. 23, 2022) — Hudson Valley Honor Flight (HVHF) will resume flights to Washington, D.C. this spring. Flights are scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 and Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The April 9 flight will depart from New York Stewart International Airport and the May 21 flight will depart from Westchester County Airport. Applications can be found at hvhonorflight.com/how-to-participate. Priority is given to World War II and Korean War veterans; however, all veterans who have not yet participated in an Honor Flight are encouraged to apply. HVHF is currently operating under the protocols established in 2020 that all flight participants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These parameters are subject to change upon further guidance.

“We are closing in on a major milestone. We’re about to fly our 2,000th veteran, so we are eager to get our flights booked and take off for D.C.,” said HVHF Chairman Frank Kimler. “Not only are we excited to get back to flying our Hudson Valley veterans, we’re also planning something special to celebrate our 10-year anniversary. More details will be available soon!”

HVHF provides a once-in-a-lifetime flight to Washington, D.C., where veterans are transported around the district by bus to visit the various war memorials, attend a dinner in their honor and then return home. Each veteran is escorted by a personal guardian and the HVHF flight team for the day-long trip. Honored veterans fly free! Guardians pay a fee of $400.

ABOUT HUDSON VALLEY HONOR FLIGHTHudson Valley Honor Flight (HVHF) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization which “Honors American Veterans” for all their sacrifices. HVHF transports these heroes to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials at no cost to them. It is the local hub of the National Honor Flight Network (which consists of more than 100 independent non-profit “hubs” across America). HVHF flies multiple times a year out of Stewart International Airport and Westchester County Airport.

It serves veterans from the following counties: Orange (N.Y.), Ulster (N.Y.), Dutchess (N.Y.), Westchester (N.Y.), Rockland (N.Y.), Sullivan (N.Y.), Putnam (N.Y.), Pike (Pa.), Bergen (N.J.), and Fairfield (Conn.). Veterans from other surrounding counties are considered as well. Top priority is given to those of the Greatest Generation, that of World War II, and terminally ill veterans from other wars. HVHF plans to take ALL veterans from other wars on future flights. Applications are kept on file. For more information, visit hvhonorflight.com.