Hudson Valley. Autumn’s peaking

21 Oct 2020 | 06:46
    This week’s I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State says Hudson Valley, the Greater Niagara and Finger Lakes regions are reaching peak. The reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon. I LOVE NY urges travelers to follow all public health and safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering and maintaining appropriate social distancing. Photo by Bob Quinn.
