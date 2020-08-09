Goshen. Art as ‘old things used in a new way’

The Gladiator Trotter at the entrance of Chase Bank, located at the corner of North Church and Canal streets in the Village of Goshen, was created by . Photo by Tracy Dentico.

“As an artist,” she said, “I like to take broken or unwanted things and remind people that they are beautiful. I want to make people happy when they look at my art and hope that they are surprised to find old things used in a new way.

“My trotter this year was inspired by all of the Goshen Gladiator graduation signs of congratulations that I saw around Goshen. I wanted to reflect that in my work, especially since it’s been such a hard year. Congratulations to all the grads of 2020!”