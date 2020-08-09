x
Goshen. Art as ‘old things used in a new way’

09 Aug 2020 | 04:10
    Tracy Dentico’s Gladiator Trotter is placed at Chase Bank, at the corner of North Church and Canal streets. Photo by Gloria Bonelli.

“As an artist,” she said, “I like to take broken or unwanted things and remind people that they are beautiful. I want to make people happy when they look at my art and hope that they are surprised to find old things used in a new way.

“My trotter this year was inspired by all of the Goshen Gladiator graduation signs of congratulations that I saw around Goshen. I wanted to reflect that in my work, especially since it’s been such a hard year. Congratulations to all the grads of 2020!”