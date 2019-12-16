Assemblywoman wants NJ schools to teach cursive

Elementary schools in New Jersey would be required to teach students how to read and write in cursive under legislation recently introduced by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, D-31.

The bill would require elementary school curriculum to include activities and instructional materials to help students become proficient in reading and writing cursive by the end of third grade.

McKnight pointed to research that finds learning to read and write in cursive benefits the development of cognitive, motor, and literacy skills, and may help students with learning disabilities like dyslexia read and write with greater ease.

However, since cursive was dropped as a requirement under Common Core standards in 2010, many schools have opted not to include cursive in their curriculum.

“In some cases, children are entering middle school without knowing how to sign their own name in cursive,” said McKnight (D-Hudson). “We are doing our children a disservice by not teaching them a vital skill they will need for the rest of their lives.”

Nearly two dozen states have made efforts to reintroduce cursive in schools, including Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.

“Our world has indeed become increasingly dependent on technology, but how will our students ever know how to read a scripted font on a word document, or even sign the back of a check, if they never learn to read and write in cursive?” said McKnight. “This bill will ensure every young student in New Jersey will have this valuable skill to carry with them into adulthood.”

The legislation would apply to the first full school year following the date of enactment. It now heads to the Assembly Education Committee for review.