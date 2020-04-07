Cure Pharmacy opens in Goshen

Cure Pharmacy, located at 6 North Church St. in the Village of Goshen, has recently opened.

However, due to the impact of the coronavirus, the hours of operation have temporarily changed. As of April 1, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed on weekends.

The pharmacy is continuing to offer services: home delivery; immunizations and regular vaccines, such as for the prevention of pneumonia; pet medications; and compounding services to customize medications.

“We’re offering items that might be hard to find at this time, like hand sanitizer (known as Purell) that’s in short supply," owner Amir Amgad said. We are able to compound products like these.”

“I appreciate what everyone is doing at this time to save lives by staying home," Amgad added. "We want to contain this virus.”

When the virus is contained, Cure Pharmacy will return to normal operating hours. For more information, call 845-480-2957.

- Geri Corey