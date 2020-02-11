What for W-4? Why you should care about the new tax form

The IRS has introduced a new Form W-4 that must be used by all employers in 2020 to better accommodate recent changes to the tax law. It's the biggest overhaul of the form in decades. The new form can require a bit more legwork but in return, the IRS says it will yield more accurate results for withholdings. Anyone who has a new job or wants to update their tax information with their employer should take a look. The more accurate your W-4, the more accurate your withholdings are and that can make a big difference at tax time.