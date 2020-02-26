x
Valkyrie Coffee Roasters was packed to the rafters for grand opening

Chester. The Goshen Chamber of Commerce hosted the opener for the new cafe, located on Main Street in downtown Chester.

Chester /
26 Feb 2020 | 04:08
    New York State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, Alan Battiato, Dakota and Tiffany Rudolph, and Theresa Daily ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Customers at the grand opening ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    A customer at the grand opening ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Customers at the grand opening ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Tiffany Rudolph ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Customers at the grand opening ( Frances Ruth Harris)

Plenty of customers came out for Valkyrie Coffee Roasters' grand opening on Feb. 22.

Hosted by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, the opener really packed them in. Barbara Martinez, executive director of Goshen's Chamber of Commerce, was on hand to ask everyone to sign the chamber's ribbon for the ceremonial cutting.

Owner Dakota Rudolph and his wife, Tiffany, and server Theresa Daily celebrated along with the crowd. The line to order drinks and pastries moved quickly without a lull.

The day included a kids' scavenger hunt, ribbon cutting, Bourbon coffee release, live music, a coffee tree planting, and a roasting demonstration. There was an after-party at Rushing Duck Brewery in Chester.

The new cafe is located at 23 Main St. in downtown Chester. The village has found its center at Valkyrie's.