Realty Executives is now a drop-off point for sneaker drive

Milford. Keep sneakers out of landfills while also putting shoes on the feet of less fortunate people across the world, in places such as the Caribbean, Central America, South America, West Africa, and Europe. The Realty Executives, located at 209 East Harford St. in Milford, in conjunction with Thuman Physical Therapy, is now a drop-off location in support of #GotSneakers. This sneaker recycling organization will compensate up to $3 for every pair of wearable athletic sneakers donated. All proceeds will be donated to Crossroads Adaptive Athletic Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to building a stronger community for adaptive athletes and their coaches (crossroadsalliance.org). “We are proud to support a 501c3 nonprofit organization that helps athletes with permanent needs participate in life-changing fitness opportunities through education, grants, and competition,” said Nicole Patrisso-May, branch office manager for Realty Executives. Members of the community can drop off sneakers at the office seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, call the office at 570-296-5800.