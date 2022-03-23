Post and beam barn house charm with possibilities

It isn’t everyday that a historic 1790s Post & Beam Barn house in Warwick comes on the market! For those looking for something unique that will captivate your imagination, there is no time like the present to find the picturesque property you have been looking for.

This converted Barn is situated on three acres on a country road just minutes from the Village and only 55 miles from NYC. Come enjoy the best of everything when you snatch up your own piece of history in bucolic Warwick!

The main section has an exceptionally large, open concept floor plan. There are two loft-style balconies on either end of the space. This home is ideal for entertaining/parties/events/films and so much more! A notable asset to this property is the potential for built-in income. A guest section with separate entrance, full kitchen, two bedrooms and two baths has been a successful short-term rental but could also be perfect for an extended fam setup. An adjacent large, two-car Garage Barn could be an excellent studio or workspace.

Mature maple trees, flower gardens, fenced vegetable garden, a gentle hill (perfect for sledding) and wildflower fields make for a lovely landscape. Birds, butterflies and bees are abundant! You won’t find a better spot for firefly and star-gazing. Regular rainbow sightings are yet another magical bonus here.

The Barn is a treasure. If you’re ready to find the perfect home for you and your family, contact Marsha Talbot for an appointment and see what’s out there. Get ready to make yourself at home by calling 845-258-0041!

Essential information:

Address: 80 West Ridge Road

Price: $739,000

Taxes: $13,500Agent: Marsha Talbot

Better Homes & Gardens Rand Realty(845)258-0041WARWICK

Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail the director of sales, Frank Curcio, at sales@strausnews.com.