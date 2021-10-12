Monroe. A year of beer at Apex Brewery

Apex Brewery in Monroe celebrated its one year anniversary last weekend on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The brewery, known for its varied selection of suds, threw a party complete with live music, food trucks, giveaways and of course, beer, to commemorate the milestone.

Celebrating a year in business “was kind of wild,” said owner David Holm. Prior to opening Apex, the Orange County native was brewing beer out of his home for 17 years.

“Its’ been a long year, obviously there’s been a lot of ebbs and flows as far as COVID and whatnot - and making it through that year and having everyone show up and have fun was really nice.”