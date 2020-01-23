Healthfirst, not-for-profit health insurer, opens first Mid-Hudson office

Healthfirst, New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance company, recently opened its first location in the mid-Hudson Valley and to cement its presence in Orange County.

The newly constructed space is located in the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in December.Open enrollment for individual market plans ends on Jan. 31, 2020.

Healthfirst has more than 1.4 million members, and nearly 2,000 members in Orange and Sullivan counties since beginning to serve the area in September 2019, including enrollees acquired from the now closed Crystal Run Health Plan.

The Middletown location is staffed with representatives fluent in English and Spanish and who also can communicate in French, Creole, and other languages. These representatives will answer questions and help enroll those interested in getting Healthfirst health insurance coverage.

The Middletown location is open to the public during the following hours:

● Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

● Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

● Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.

“We are excited to bring the Hudson Valley region more than 25 years of experience in offering high-quality, affordable health coverage. Our expansion is deliberate, as we reach more New Yorkers through value-based payment arrangements with high-quality physician groups like Crystal Run Healthcare,” said Errol Pierre, senior vice president of State Programs at Healthfirst. “We believe health care is local. So like all of the neighborhoods we serve, our vision for the Mid-Hudson Valley will include investments in the community, increased brand awareness, culturally competent care, and learning more about the needs of the region so that we can provide curated programs that speak uniquely to the residents we will serve.”

Healthfirst currently offers the following health plans in Orange and Sullivan counties:

● Medicaid Managed Care

● Medicare Advantage Plans

● Essential Plans

● Child Health Plus

● Personal Wellness Plan

For more information, visit healthfirst.org.