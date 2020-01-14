County Executive Neuhaus to be honored as Orange County Chamber of Commerce’s Person of the Year

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus will be recognized as the Orange County Chamber of Commerce’s Person of the Year at its Snow Ball 2020, to be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Anthony’s Pier 9 in New Windsor.

“I’m humbled to receive this award from the Orange County Chamber,” Neuhaus said. “As county executive, I have enjoyed working closely with Orange County Chamber President/CEO Lynn Allen Cione and her talented staff. I consider the chamber and its members, from small shops to larger corporations, all important partners. I look forward to working with the chamber on programs and initiatives that will benefit the business community for years to come.”

The Person of the Year award honors individuals or entities that have gone above and beyond the call of duty to support the business community and improve the economic strength and diversity of Orange County.

“We are all grateful for County Executive Neuhaus’ commitment to the Orange County Chamber and the business community,” Cione said. “Under his leadership, the business community and economic development initiatives have both flourished. County Executive Neuhaus works tirelessly to promote our County with new and innovative initiatives that keep us on the cutting edge of business. I know that trend will continue, and we look forward to recognizing him at the Snow Ball.”

Neuhaus will be honored along with Business of the Year, Bonura Hospitality Group, and Non-Profit of the Year, Newburgh Armory Unity Center.

The Orange County Chamber consists of approximately 1,200 members and is the leading supporter of business in the Hudson Valley region. Services offered by the Orange County Chamber include advocacy, networking and referrals, professional education/growth seminars and trainings and discounts. Seventy percent of the Orange County Chamber’s members are small businesses.

For more information about Snow Ball 2020 or for tickets, call Nicole Clark at 291-1700 or email NicoleC@OrangeNY.com.