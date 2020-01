Middletown. SUNY Orange and the New York Blood Center are co-hosting a blood drive at the Shepard Student Center on college’s Middletown campus on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donors should eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating and bring a valid photo identification. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information call 845-341-4870 or visit nybloodcenter.org.