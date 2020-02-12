All Class Entertainment now offers DJs for weddings and Sweet 16 parties

All Class Entertainment, a party equipment service company in Chester, is now providing DJ services for weddings and Sweet 16 parties.

The company became one of the most recommended DJ services companies in New York and New Jersey in 2019.

All Class Entertainment handles all types of events and budgets. Packages can include a full set-up on stage with lights, monitors, photography, video, and more. The company offers 24-hour online event planning services so that clients can plan their event at their convenience.

With over 15 years of experience and having successfully completed hundreds of events, the team at All Class Entertainment have the knowledge and talent to make each party truly unforgettable.

A client said, "All Class Entertainment made our daughter’s Sweet 16 Party the event of the year. From music to photo booth, our guests had the best time ever and all the kids are still talking about it. Eddie and Steven were both professional and a pleasure to work with from start to finish."

