Local students are named to ESU Dean's List

Students eligible for the Dean’s List at Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit. Local students are listed below with their hometowns, the degrees and majors they are pursuing, and class standings.
Pike County, Pa.
Kevin Andrews, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Art and Design, Sophomore
Erick Atayan, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Political Science, Freshman
Donald Barry, Canadensis, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Junior
Nicole Battiston, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Undeclared, Freshman
Briona Baumgartner, East Stroudsburg, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Junior
Joshua Berrios Morales, Milford, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Junior
Gwen Boonyam, Milford, Pa., Chemistry, Sophomore
Joanna Broughton, Greeley, Pa. ,B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior
Ellijah Brown, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Political Science, Senior
Gabrielle Buckley, Milford, Pa., 18337-9045,, B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Sophomore
Nicolas Christensen, Milford, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Freshman
Madison Cichinsky, Greentown, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Freshman
Victoria Clark, Greeley, Pa., B.S., Medical Technology, Junior
Olivia Cook, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Undeclared, Sophomore
Maria Cosme, Hawley, Pa., B.S., Psychology, Senior
Emily Crawn, Milford, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Junior
Liam Cunningham, Hawley, Pa., B.S., Psychology, Senior
Christopher Danczewski, Milford, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Freshman
Angeli De Jesus Santiago, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Exercise Science, Junior
Destiny Dezenzo, Milford, Pa., B.S., Hotel Rest and Tourism Management, Freshman
Samantha Dorner, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior
Tommy Dunleavy, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Junior
Amy Fortuin, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior
Hannah Gallagher, Milford, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Junior
Kenneth Goenaga Hussey, Milford, Pa., B.A., Undeclared, Freshman
Erin Guyre, Milford, Pa., B.S., Social Work, Senior
Marque Hampe, Shohola, Pa., B.S., Rehabilitative & Human Service, Senior
Michael Ingulli, Hawley, Pa., B.S., Accounting, Senior
Molloy Jacobs, Lackawaxen, Pa., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Junior
Jessica Johnson, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Undeclared, Freshman
Shawn Jones, Matamoras, Pa., B.A., Sociology, Senior
Mahmut Kalaycioglu, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Biology, Junior
Nicholas King, Matamoras, Pa., B.S., Biology, Junior
Erin Lay, Shohola, Pa., B.S., Rehabilitative & Human Service, Senior
Carlee Lehmkuhl, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Freshman
Kiera Leyden, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Junior
Suzanne Malone, Matamoras, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Junior
Sydney Maney, Milford, Pa., B.S., Biology, Freshman
Victoria Marro, Canadensis, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Elem-Middle Level, Senior
Jacob Maurer, Hawley, Pa., B.S., Computer Science, Sophomore
Briana Montoyo, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Athletic Training, Sophomore
Megan Moran, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Communication Sciences & Disorders, Senior
Olivia Nobile, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Sophomore
Erin Oxley, Milford, Pa., B.S., Public Health, Junior
Eric Peifer, Greentown, Pa., B.S., Computer Security, Junior
Danielle Pelle, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Senior
Christina Perez, Greentown, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Junior
Austin Pirl, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Chemistry, Junior
Kelsey Polanis, Milford, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior
Brittney Porter, Matamoras, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Sophomore
Conrad Richman, Greentown, Pa., B.S., Chemistry, Senior
Tynazhe Robertson, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Sophomore
James Roe, Milford, Pa., B.S., Psychology, Senior
Joseph Schuon, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Biology, Senior
Jessica Schuon, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Mathematics, Senior
Matthew Serebryansky, Shohola, Pa., B.A., History, Senior
Lila Shea, Milford, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Sophomore
Caitlyn Stout, Milford, Pa., B.A., Political Science, Senior
Ayanna Totten, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., English, Senior
Briana Vasconi, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Digital Media Technologies, Senior
Timothy Volavka, Milford, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Senior
Samantha Wargny, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Sophomore
Kevin Wetklow, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Psychology, Senior
Nicholas Yandolino, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Computer Science, Freshman
Brianna Zamborsky, Milford, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Sophomore
Ashley Zamborsky, Milford, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Freshman
Orange County, N.Y.
Lani Anderson, Middletown, N.Y., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Freshman
Jacob Briganti, Monroe, N.Y., B.A., Communication, Junior
Augustin Cassas, Middletown, N.Y., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Senior
Samantha Christman, Highland Mills, N.Y., B.S., Nursing, Senior
Alyssa Corkum, Warwick, N.Y., B.S., Rehabilitative & Human Service, Senior
Conner Decker, Port Jervis, N.Y., B.S., Criminal Justice, Senior
Emily Eder, Warwick, N.Y., B.S., Sport Management, Senior
Helene Fitzgibbons, Montgomery, N.Y., B.S., Nursing, Junior
Kara Graziano, Washingtonville, N.Y., B.S., Exercise Science, Freshman
Sydney Hendershot, Port Jervis, N.Y., B.S., Health Education, Senior
Kayleigh Karpowicz, Highland Mills, N.Y., B.S., Environmental Studies, Sophomore
Gianna LeDuc, Westtown, N.Y., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Junior
Emily Librandi, Montgomery, N.Y., B.S., Nursing, Sophomore
Mike Mattera, Port Jervis, N.Y., B.S., Computer Security, Junior
Michael Miller, Goshen, N.Y., Freshman
Olivia Palczewski, Montgomery, N.Y., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Sophomore
Ryan Perlmutter, Monroe, N.Y., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Freshman
Michael Raccioppi, Middletown, N.Y., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Senior
Courtney Steinmann, Westtown, N.Y., B.S., Communication Sciences & Disorders, Senior
Adriana Vacante, Newburgh, N.Y., B.S., Communication Sciences & Disorders, Senior
Sussex County, N.J.
Isabelle Becker, Stanhope, N.J., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior
Jayda Cabrera, Hopatcong, N.J., B.S., Psychology, Junior
Eliana Casqueira, Newton, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Communication Sciences & Disorders, Senior
Kristen English, Branchville, N.J., B.S., Athletic Training, Senior
Vincent Franco, Newton, N.J., B.S., Biology, Senior
Rosangela Franco, Andover, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Spanish, Senior
Jade Gay, Franklin, N.J., B.S., Business Management, Senior
Colette Hansen, Newton, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Senior
Thomas Hunt, Layton, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Psychology, Senior
Kiley Koenig, Hamburg, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Exercise Science, Senior
Angela Lucchesi, Stanhope, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Junior
Sarah Mackey, Stillwater, N.J., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior
Aaron Mos, Hopatcong, N.J., B.S., Computer Science, Senior
Matthew Mos, Hopatcong, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Computer Science, Senior
Alyssa Nied, Montague, N.J., B.S., Mathematics, Senior
Kelsey O'Connor, Sparta, N.J., B.S., Middle Level Education (4th-8th), Senior
Shawn O'Dea, Layton, N.J., B.S., Criminal Justice, Senior
Darcy Opperman, Byram Township, N.J., B.A., Political Science, Junior
Holly Orr, Montague, N.J., B.S., Nursing, Junior
Georgeanne Predmore, Lafayette, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Special Education/Elem-Middle Level, Senior
Kristin Trusa, Newton, N.J., Physical Education Teacher Education, Senior
John Williams, Sussex, N.J.m B.A., History, Senior
Jenna Winkelman, Lafayette, N.J., B.S., Exercise Science, Junior
Gavin Wisse, Wantage, N.J., B.S., Psychology, Senior
Daniel Zimmerman, Newton, N.J., B.F.A., Integrated Art and Design, Freshman