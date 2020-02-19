Jo-Ann Lynn DiRoma of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and formerly of Port Jervis, N.Y., passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home. She was 71.

Daughter of Joseph and Rosalina DiRoma, She was born on Feb. 29, 1948 in the Bronx, N.Y.

Jo-Ann retired as a dietician aide for the Milford Health Care and Rehabilitation Facility.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele Arnold, and her husband, Paul, of Dingmans Ferry; sons, Michael Morris and his wife, Jessica Harris, of Port Jervis, Adam Morris and his fiancé, Deserie, of Goshen, N.Y., and Scott Morris and his wife, Jill, of Port Jervis; brother John Robert DiRoma; her beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Gabriel, Alana, Anthony, and Logan; nephews, Phillip and Nicholas DiRoma; and niece, Autumn Greene.

Jo-Ann was pre-deceased by her brother Joseph DiRoma.

Visitation was held Feb. 13 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Port Jervis. Funeral services followed at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Manarchuck officiating. Cremation followed at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pa.