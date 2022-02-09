Water color extravaganza: 55 works from North East Watercolor Society

Styles from tight representational to loose use of brush and water is demonstrated in still lifes, land and seascapes, portraits, genre paintings, and semi-abstracts in the North East Watercolor Society 2022 Members’ Exhibition. Fifty-five works are installed in Orange Hall Gallery and Fringe at SUNY Orange, Middletown, available to visitors on Open Dates..

Open Dates include: February 12, 20, 26 ~ 1:30-3:30, March 4 ~ 6:30-8:30, March 7 ~ 3-5. Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.edu and 845-341-4891

Admission is free. Visitors are welcome. Music in the Gallery is the theme for the Open Dates.

To “jazz up” the show, professor/composer/pianist Chris Parker is playing his original jazz at the Saturday, February 12th afternoon Open Date from 1:30 till 3:30 pm.

And during the following weekend, on Open Date, Sunday, February 20th, Albany-based pianist Geoff Hamburg will be at the Yamaha to play lively contemporary music from 1:30 till 3:30 pm.

However, capacity numbers are limited because of social distancing, and masks are required regardless of vaccination status, all due to covid restrictions.

Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Orange Hall which is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, (GPS: 24 Grandview Ave.) on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange.

The following artworks are the prize winners chosen by judge Michael Solovyev:

Best in Show: Sunlit Leafy Pear by Janet Laird-Lagassee

Elaine M. Garvin Memorial Award: Misty Evening by Patricia Quirk

NEWS Excellence Award: Summer Vermont Town by Michele Clamp

NEWS Excellence Award: Fishery 1 by Claude Carretta

NEWS Excellence Award: CSX Diesel in Middleboro, MA by Kate Sullivan

NEWS Excellence Award: Stormy by Lorraine Rimmelin

NEWS Excellence Award: Summer Sidewalk by Carolyn Latanision)

Honorable Mention: Savannah Driftwood by Patrick Varriano

Honorable Mention: Kit Kats by Mary Jane Magoon

Honorable Mention: A Point Well Taken by Alexis Lavine

