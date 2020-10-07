Warwick. WTBQ hosts New York Senate debates

The race for the New York Senate District 42, which includes most of Warwick, and 39, which includes Monroe and a small part of Warwick, is almost at the finish line.

This past Thursday, Oct. 8, Orange County Radio WTBQ (1110 AM, 93.5 FM) hosted a Senatorial Debate between the District 42 incumbent, Senator Jen Metzger and Mike Martucci.

Zach Kruk moderated and no telephone calls were taken.

Next Thursday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m., WTBQ is hosting the District 39 Senatorial Debate between the incumbent, Senator James Skoufis and Steve Brescia, chairman of the Orange County Legislature.

Kruk will again be moderating.

Listeners may text in comments and questions to 845-328-0886.

Both debates will be rebroadcast on Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 to 10 p.m.

- Roger Gavan