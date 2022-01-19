Vax and booster shot opportunity

My name is Samir Shah and I live in Chester, but own a pharmacy in Liberty with my wife Hetal. We are both pharmacists.We are very involved in the community in LIberty and we recently were recognized for it by Senator Mike Martucci.

In addition to the involvement in the community there, we also help the community here. We have been giving many residents booster shots for Covid vaccine at our home and going to their homes. I am also very involved in coaching the local sports teams. If anyone is looking for a vaccine shot, we would be happy to help, or any other way we can be of assistance.

Samir K Shah

Owner

K & K Pharmacy

187 Mill St

Liberty, NY 12754

kandkrx.com

845-292-3430

845-292-3437(fx)