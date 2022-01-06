Update: County’s free COVID-19 test distribution ends early

Orange County’s Office of Emergency Management’s free COVID-19 test distribution today, January 6, was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. — or while supplies last.

By 10:30, the County announced that overwhelming demand depleted its supply of free tests.

“If you are not already at the Orange County Emergency Management Center, we advise that you do not come due to heavy traffic,” the County announced on Facebook. “We will have more information about additional test kit distribution soon.”

What to do if you test positive

Those who test positive should isolate and inform their healthcare provider and any close contacts, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

Current isolation guidelines instruct those infected with COVID-19 to stay home, separate from from others (and wear a mask when that is not possible) for at least five days. Day “0” is considered the day symptoms began, or the date of testing positive if asymptomatic.

If fever free for at least 24 hours and symptoms have improved, isolation ends after five days and should be followed with an additional five days of mask wearing around others both at home and in public.