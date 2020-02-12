‘Think Differently’ at the Paramount Theatre Feb. 25

The film “The Peanut Butter Falcon” will be featured at the Paramount in Middletown at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as a joint project between the Orange County Think Differently Committee and the CFOS – Friends of Older Adults fund.

The screening is being offered to celebrate the launch of Orange County’s “Think Differently” initiative, modeled after the program in neighboring Dutchess County.

“I’m excited to partner with the community to promote programs that are inclusive of all individuals, regardless of the challenges they face,” said Orange County executive Steven Neuhaus. “We all have something to add to our communities. Sometimes it’s just a matter of being encouraged to think a little differently.”

The heartwarming movie depicts the unlikely friendship that develops between Zak, a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a nursing home to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler, and Tyler, a small-time outlaw on the run. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whiskey, find God, catch fish and convince Eleanor, a kind nursing home employee with a story of her own, to join them on their journey.

The Paramount Theatre in Middletown is ADA compliant and fully accessible to all. Doors open at 1 p.m., and admission is free. To register to attend the movie, call 845-615-3700 or e-mail KAlben@orangecountygov.com.