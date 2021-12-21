Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) gathered with local officials in Harriman on Tuesday, Dec. 21, calling for the DOT to repave State Route 17M, an important and long-neglected east-west route for commuters spanning much of Orange County.

“Residents of Harriman, Monroe, Chester, and beyond know the sorry state of Route 17M all too well,” Skoufis said. “I urge the Department of Transportation to advance a full resurfacing in 2022, including the torn-up bridge at the Kings Highway intersection in Chester.

‘A quality of life issue’

“Improving our highly trafficked commuter corridors is a quality of life issue for everybody, and the state must act,” the senator added. “Over the past year in particular, I’ve had productive conversations with the DOT and am encouraged they are looking to re-prioritize Route 17M and finally get this project done sooner rather than later.”

“It is past time for the state to address the need to repave New York 17M,” said Assemblyman Karl Brabenec. “I am glad to work together with anyone and everyone to make sure this critical motorway gets the restoration it desperately needs.”

‘Long-neglect, long overdue’

“Route 17M has become long-neglected and the repaving of this important route is long overdue,” said Village of Harriman Mayor Lou Medina. “Residents, and visitors to this area, have come to know that Route 17M is riddled with potholes and makes for a stressful short-trip or commute. The crumbling infrastructure has become both a safety issue as well as a quality of life issue that the DOT must address.”