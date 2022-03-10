The Goshen High School musical finally returns for ‘one normal night’

For months, Goshen High School students have been practicing daily, working tirelessly to prepare for the spring musical, which will be held in person “for the first time on our stage since 2018,” said musical director Maryann Lloyd.

Due to construction at the school in 2019, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, GHS has not had a normal musical production in years.

In 2020, “Beauty and The Beast” was canceled one week before the performance. Students were “absolutely devastated” after working so hard, said Lloyd.

In 2021, students performed “High School Musical Jr” virtually. Segments were recorded throughout several months, and then edited together for the final product. “It was an opportunity for the kids to get together and sing, dance, and do what they like,” said Lloyd, but the process was “exhausting.”

Finally back on stage and in person this spring, Lloyd chose “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy, to “do something fun – something the kids would be excited about so they could have a good time,” she said.

The Goshen High School cast is excited to present “The Addams Family” in front of live audiences March 25, 26, and 27. In anticipation of the premiere, two of the lead performers, who Lloyd called “dedicated, talented, and hardworking,” shared their experiences with the paper.

‘I’m so happy that it’s back’

After being encouraged by her friends to try out for the school musical in sixth grade, Bella Obligado had a “really great experience and loved the singing and dancing aspect of the musical.” She continued performing in school musicals throughout middle and high school.

Now a senior, Obligado is playing Allice in Goshen’s production of “The Addams Family.” And though it’s her final year, this will be Obligado’s first normal performance at the high school.

Last year’s virtual production just “wasn’t the same,” she said. “When the virtual performance went up, we weren’t with our friends. We weren’t together.”

Bella looks forward to this year’s performance. “It’s frustrating sometimes to think about the past three years and how unlucky it was,” she said. “But I love the show, and it’s definitely my favorite production that we have done.”

‘My first ever musical on stage’

Sophomore Grant Moore’s acting journey began in 2019 when he decided to try out for “Annie Jr.” in eighth grade. He landed a big role, but Covid-19 canceled the show. He was the lead for last year’s virtual performance.

This year, Grant will finally perform in front of an audience, on stage for the first time as Lucas in “The Addams Family.”

“It feels almost far-fetched,” he said. “So much of our time together has been virtual that being able to have some sense of normalcy is incredible. The pandemic has made me appreciate the connections we have in person”

Grant is excited and thankful to practice and perform in person this year alongside his castmates. He anticipates stress from the final stretch of long rehearsals, but “it’s with the people you love, and that makes it worth it in the end,” he said.

Tickets are now available for “The Addams Family” at Goshen High School. Visit www.bit.ly/GHSmusical for the order form.

Performances are:

• Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.