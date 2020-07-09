ShopRite donates $250,000 to the Orange County Veterans Food Pantry

Brett Wing, president and chief operating officer of ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. presented Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus with a check for $250,000 for the County’s Veterans Food Pantry on July 8.

The presentation, held at ShopRite in Montgomery, kicked off ShopRite’s 12th annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign, which will run through Aug. 15. Donations will be collected at ShopRite stores throughout the Hudson Valley to benefit several local veterans organizations in the communities its stores serve.

“We thank ShopRite once again for its commitment and generosity to local veterans,” Neuhaus said. “ShopRite has always been a dedicated partner when it comes to enhancing the quality of life of our veterans, and should be commended for its community service. We appreciate that ShopRite and their employees and patrons remember and appreciate the sacrifices our veterans have made for us.”

In 2019, ShopRite raised $910,000 to benefit local veterans organizations, and has raised more than $5.9 million since the campaign’s 2009 inception.

The 2020 campaign will benefit local veterans’ organizations including, but not limited to the Committee for the Families of War Veterans, Hudson Valley Honor Flight and the Orange County Veterans Food Pantry.

“Supporting local veterans and fighting hunger within the communities we serve are two especially important initiatives for our ShopRite team,” Wing said. “We are proud to present this donation to the Orange County Veterans Food Pantry made possible by the generosity of our customers and the hard work of our associates.”

The Orange County Veterans Food Pantry, which is housed at the ShopRite of Montgomery, makes weekly deliveries to the homes of veterans. Food Pantry participants receive non-perishable food items, as well as essential household supplies.

This program is open to active duty, surviving family members, National Guard, Reservists, veterans and their spouses.

For more information on the Veterans Food Pantry, call the County’s Veterans Service Agency (VSA) at 291-2470, or log onto www.OrangeCountyGov.com/Veterans.

