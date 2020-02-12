Scholarship applicants sought

Goshen. The Orange County Municipal Planning Federation is seeking submissions for its annual $1,000 scholarship program. The scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior who is an Orange County resident and who has been accepted at a college. The applicant must also be enrolled in one of the following college programs: geography; urban, regional or community planning; urban design and/or landscape architecture; architecture; cartography/geographic information systems; civil engineering and/or surveying; environmental studies/science; public administration; or a related field. The scholarship will be awarded at the July 28, 2020, meeting of the Orange County Association of Towns and Villages. Attendance at the meeting is mandatory in order to accept the scholarship. Applications are available at the association’s office at 124 Main St., Goshen. For more information, call 845-615-3866 or email cscali@orangecountygov.com.