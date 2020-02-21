Robert A. Schaper, a longtime resident of Warwick, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at home. He was 68 years old.

Born in Goshen on Aug. 20, 1951, he was the son of Matilda (Osinga) and Leonard Schaper.

Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Bob was a civil engineer with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in Pearl River.

He was very gifted in “fixing things;” he enjoyed being hands-on, whether it was fixing the house or playing sports with his kids and grandkids.

He was a talented baseball player. He was an active contributor to the development of the Highlands Trail at Goosepond State Park where he spent his childhood days and he enjoyed sharing these pasttimes with his adoring family.

Survived by his wife Ginny; daughter Julia Chiarot and her husband Justin of Goshen; son Mark of Warwick; daughter Karen Miedema and her husband Jason of Goshen; grandchildren: Leah, Judah and Josephine; brother John Schaper of Spring Hill, Fla.; sister Susan Stewart of Goshen; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Feb. 24 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Wisner Road, Warwick.

A Funeral Service was held Feb. 25 at the church.

Burial followed the service in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.