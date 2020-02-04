Richard J. Nazzaro Sr. passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home in Monroe, N.Y. He was 85 years old.

The son of Anthony J. and Antoinette Perretti Nazzaro, he was born on Dec. 18, 1934, in Jersey City, N.J.

Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. After his Honorable Discharge, he went on to be a mechanic for Getty in Palisades Park, N.J.

He enjoyed racing homing pigeons at the Mid Valley Racing Pigeon Club in Newburgh, N.Y.

But what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his loving family.

Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia Klauser Nazzaro; his children, Richard J. Nazzaro Jr. and his wife, Maritza, of Monroe, Darlene Vandercliff and her husband, John, of Monroe, and Cheryl Mulligan and her husband Kevin of Chester, N.Y.; his brother, Phil Nazzaro of New York City; his sisters, Florence Morella of New Jersey and Lenore Stinagle of North Carolina; grandchildren, Richie, Ben, John, Alex, Emily, Meghan, John Peter and Michael; great-grandchildren, Josh, Taylor, Danica; and Landon; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his brother John Nazzaro.

Visitation was held Feb. 5 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, Monroe. A funeral service was held Feb. 6 at the funeral home. Interment followed at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY 10940.