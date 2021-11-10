Orange County to participate in Operation Green Light in support of local veterans

In anticipation of November’s Veterans Day holiday, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has announced that the front of the County’s Government Center will be illuminated with green lights from Nov. 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light.

The Orange County Veterans Cemetery, located at 111 Craigville Road in Goshen, will also participate in Operation Green Light.

Operation Green Light is a new initiative that supports veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The campaign also raises awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans as well as the county, state and federal resources that are available to assist veterans and their families.

“Operation Green Light shows our veterans that their service mattered and that we are grateful for it,” Neuhaus said. “In addition to lighting the Government Center, residents are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb at their home to a green bulb. It can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with family and friends. By shining a green light, we let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.”

Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight. The initiative was a collaboration of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and the New York State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association.

For more information about resources available to veterans in Orange County, contact Veterans Service Agency Director Christian Farrell at 845-291-2470 or cfarrell@orangecountygov.com.