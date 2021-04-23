Orange County Covid-19 Vaccine Resources

■ Those unable to use or without access to the internet should call the Orange County Office of the Aging for assistance: 845-615-3700

■ To get on the Orange County Department of Health’s vaccine email list, sign up at: vaccination.orangecountygov.com or by calling 845-291-2330. The county sends out emails when appointments become available.

■ To see upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by the Orange County Department of Health, visit: orangecountygov.com/2038/vaccine

■ Check for appointment availability at state-run vaccination clinics by visiting ny.gov/vaccine and clicking “Schedule an Appointment.” This will bring you to a screen that shows local availability at state run vaccination clinics. Click “Get Started” at the bottom of the screen, then fill out the eligibility form. After completing the form, you will get a listing of clinics. Tip for finding an appointment at state sites: Even if locations say there are no appointments available, click the “Schedule your vaccine appointment” link at anyway. Cancelled appointments occasionally open up and are available through those links. If the page that loads shows no available appointments, closeout of that tab and re-click that “Schedule your vaccine appointment” link again again, repeating this process until the page that loads shows an available time slot. When you find an available appointment, select any timeslot it as fast as you can and click “Next.” Don’t waste the time to scandates or times available if there are multiple to choose from so someone else doesn’t beat you to it.

■ You can also try to find an appointment at a state-run vaccination clinic by calling the state hotline: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829)

■ Check appointment availability at Garnet Health by visiting garnethealth.com. Then, on the red banner with Covid vaccine information, click “Learn More and Schedule Yours.” Then, scroll down to the red “book online” button and follow instructions to check for and book an appointment.

■ Make an appointment at Middletown Medical by calling 845-342-4774 or visiting online at: middletownmedical.com/covid-19-vaccine

■ Check availability at Crystal Run Healthcare locations by visiting: www.crystalrunhealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccine

■ Check availability at nearby Wal Marts by visiting: walmart.com/pharmacy

■ To check availability at local Walgreens, you will need to create an online account at www.walgreens.com and click “Account” and then “Register” to register. After you are registered and signed in, go to the walgreens.com homepage and click “Covid-19 Vaccine Information.” Then click “Find an Appointment,” and then “Get Started.” After filling out the form, you will be prompted to put in your zip code to search for available appointments within a 25 mile radius. Visit vaxxmax.com to see which locations currently have openings.

■ Check availability at nearby CVS pharmacies at: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

■ Check availability at nearby Price Chopper Pharmacies at: pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/new-york. Click “Schedule Your Appointment” and create a profile. After logging in, fill out the COVID-19 Assessment. You will then be able to search for nearby appointment availability.

■ Check availability at nearby Stop & Shops by visiting: stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy. Scroll down and click “New York” and follow directions.

■ Check availability at nearby Hannafords at: hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine. Scroll down and click “New York” and then click “Schedule an Appointment.”