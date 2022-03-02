Noise and light violations in Chester spark enforcement squabble

By Frances Ruth Harris
Larry Dysinger said at the beginning of the Town of Chester board meeting that he wanted the town to revisit the noise ordinance to ensure clarity and enforceability. He also wanted the board to look at the light ordinance violations that occurred at night.
Cindy Smith said that would mean the code enforcement officer would have to go out at night and be paid time and a half to do the work. Holdridge told the Chronicle he talked to the code enforcement officer, and he would absolutely support her overtime to enforce the light ordinance.
After public comments, general housekeeping tasks, including past meeting minutes, were addressed. Then the recording system gave out. It took well over thirty minutes to repair the system. This gave the few people present time to chat. The recording on YouTube is split into two videos.
Farmer’s Market
Cindy Smith discussed the possibilities of holding a farmers market on the grassy portion of land at the rear of the land between the Town Hall and the library. She said it could run from May to October. Smith said she and Parks and Recreation Director Michelle Dreshler would put a plan together to present in the future.
Grant will fund vehicle charging at Chester senior center and Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
Robert Valentine announced two vehicle charging stations are coming to Chester as result of grant applications. One will be installed at the senior center. One will be installed at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.
Upcoming shows at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
Cindy Smith announced the following shows coming to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center:
March 12: The PreZence: Led Zeppelin Tribute Experience
March 13: The Devon Allman Project and Samantha Fish Band
March 25: Matilda, The Musical Jr.
March 31: “Rockin’ Dueling Pianos” at the Live Lounge
April 01: Soultown to Motown
April 02: Jim Kirk and Conviction - 80s to Broadway
April 23: Mark Farner’s American Band
April 29: Judy Collins
May 09: Yngwie Malmsten
June 14: Steve Earle and the Dukes
Sept. 11: Nick DiPaolo
For tickets and information, call 845-610-3485 or email info@sugarloafpacny.com
