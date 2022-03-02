Noise and light violations in Chester spark enforcement squabble

By Frances Ruth Harris

Larry Dysinger said at the beginning of the Town of Chester board meeting that he wanted the town to revisit the noise ordinance to ensure clarity and enforceability. He also wanted the board to look at the light ordinance violations that occurred at night.

Cindy Smith said that would mean the code enforcement officer would have to go out at night and be paid time and a half to do the work. Holdridge told the Chronicle he talked to the code enforcement officer, and he would absolutely support her overtime to enforce the light ordinance.

After public comments, general housekeeping tasks, including past meeting minutes, were addressed. Then the recording system gave out. It took well over thirty minutes to repair the system. This gave the few people present time to chat. The recording on YouTube is split into two videos.

Farmer’s Market

Cindy Smith discussed the possibilities of holding a farmers market on the grassy portion of land at the rear of the land between the Town Hall and the library. She said it could run from May to October. Smith said she and Parks and Recreation Director Michelle Dreshler would put a plan together to present in the future.

Grant will fund vehicle charging at Chester senior center and Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

Robert Valentine announced two vehicle charging stations are coming to Chester as result of grant applications. One will be installed at the senior center. One will be installed at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.

Upcoming shows at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

Cindy Smith announced the following shows coming to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center:

March 12: The PreZence: Led Zeppelin Tribute Experience

March 13: The Devon Allman Project and Samantha Fish Band

March 25: Matilda, The Musical Jr.

March 31: “Rockin’ Dueling Pianos” at the Live Lounge

April 01: Soultown to Motown

April 02: Jim Kirk and Conviction - 80s to Broadway

April 23: Mark Farner’s American Band

April 29: Judy Collins

May 09: Yngwie Malmsten

June 14: Steve Earle and the Dukes

Sept. 11: Nick DiPaolo

For tickets and information, call 845-610-3485 or email info@sugarloafpacny.com

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

_________________________