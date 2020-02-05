New year, new teams, same dreams

Club Eclipse, a local volleyball club that calls Capelli Sports in the Village of Florida its home base, had two of its teams start the season with big wins.

Both the 15 Elite and 17 Elite teams, comprised of athletes from mostly Monroe-Woodbury and Pine Bush but also Walkill, Washingtonville, Warwick, Burke and as far as Delaware Valley, Pa., and West Orange, N.J., brought home medals from their first major tournament this year.

At the First to the Finish New England Winterfest Tournament, which took place over two weekends at the Hartford Convention Center, the Elite15s had an overall record of 8-5, giving them a gold medal in the silver bracket.

The Elite 17s had an overall record of 10-5, giving them a bronze medal in the gold bracket.