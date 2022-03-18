National recognition and scholarship for Goshen resident

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. – Carly Glassé is one of just 20 students nationally who have been named to the 2022 All-USA Academic Team in a scholar-recognition program sponsored by Cengage with additional support from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK).

The second-year SUNY Orange business student from Goshen also learned recently that she is in the running for the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, having advanced to the semifinal round in consideration for that national scholarship.

Cooke Transfer Scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service, and leadership. Since its inception, the Cooke Foundation has selected Transfer Scholars from over 337 community colleges and has awarded more than $54 million in transfer scholarships.

As a member of the All-USA Academic Team, Glassé will receive a $5,000 scholarship and a special medallion, and will be celebrated during PTK’s Presidents Breakfast, held at the AACC Convention on Monday, May 2 in New York, N.Y.

Glassé, a regular member of the Dean’s List with a 3.9 grade point average, will graduate this August with her degree in Business Administration. She intends to transfer to either Columbia University or Pace University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business. At SUNY Orange, she serves as the student representative to the SUNY Orange Foundation Board of Directors and is a member of the Foundation Board’s Alumni Committee. She is also vice president of both the College’s chapter of PTK as well as the Business Club.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Carly in her role with the Foundation Board. I’ve found her to be engaging, energetic and thoughtful,” said SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young. “I remain equally impressed by her academic excellence, her devotion to serving those in need and her commitment to making the world a better place for all of us.”

In 2019, Glassé was presented with the Rising Star Award from the Orange County Junior League. The award recognizes men and women, between the ages of 21 and 41, who demonstrate outstanding leadership skills in their community, from the public, private, non-profit and/or volunteer sectors. A year later in 2020, she received the Orange County Mental Health Association Volunteer Service Award.

She was a mentor with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program from 2014-2021. She was the president of Illuminate Goshen (a nonprofit based in Goshen N.Y.), through which she participated in many art-based community projects.

Glassé, who attended Warwick Valley High School, has volunteered for or led a variety of international humanitarian aid efforts, including: Nicaragua Humanitarian Mission Trip - Bridges to Community in both 2015 and 2017; Mexico Humanitarian Mission Trip - Homes for Hope in 2017, and Dominican Republic Humanitarian Mission Trip - Bridges to Community in 2019. From

2017 through 2018 she was a project manager for a mission trip to Trebisht, Albania, to rebuild a fire-ravaged school. She enlisted a dozen unaffiliated participants, most of whom had never taken part in a hands-on mission trip, and raised more than $80,000 for materials and travel expenses.

Her dream is to run a nonprofit organization that deals directly with making sure people have access to basic needs.