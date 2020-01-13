Michael O'Reilly, 62 of Auburn, California, formerly of Monroe, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was 62.

Michael was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Sept. 1, 1957, to Michael Francis O'Reilly and Mary Theresa (Connors) O'Reilly.

He lived in the Inwood section of Manhattan, attending Good Shepard School until his family moved to Monroe in 1969.

Michael attended Monroe-Woodbury HighSchool and graduated in 1975.

He met his former wife, Kathy Kremers, the mother of his son, Michael, at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He began basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas and proudly served at several bases in California.

He graduated from California State University at Sacramento with a BS and MBA in Finance. Michael embarked on a long financial/banking career with Bank of America and retired from American River Bank.

Basketball was a passion for Michael. He was an integral part of Monroe-Woodbury's varsity basketball team enjoyed playing in the summer league at Smith's Clove Park in Monroe. Michael continued to play basketball .in the Air Force and in college. He remained active in the sport, playing until very recently in many local men's leagues or pick-up games.

Michael was an avid reader, lover of literature and friend of the libraries. Books relating to historical events piqued his interest, often leading to visits the historical sites to gain a greater appreciation of the events.

His passion for the outdoors and exploring was limitless. Michael delighted in kayaking, tubing rivers, hiking and camping. Many of these excursions occurred in our National Parks, which he treasured.

Michael loved his property, having a passion for renovating it both inside and out. Often these restorations were completed single-handedly. The outcome of his labor was astonishing. Michael took an overground mountainside backyard and transformed it into an outdoor oasis complete with walking paths, bucolic sitting areas and waterfalls. He was active on the board of his homeowners association. Michael created a plan to help protect the neighborhood from the spread of wild fires that has plagued California in recent years.

At the time of his passing, the plan was 95 percent complete.

Even though California was his home for most of this life, being a New Yorker was ingrained in him. He followed all the New York sports teams and our weather. Michael searched far and wide for New York pizza and hard rolls on the West Coast - none compared. When returning to New York to visit family and friends, Michael ate pizza for every meal and stuffed his suitcase with hard rolls to bring back with him to California.

Michael is survived by his son, Michael Patrick O'Reilly of Sacramento; brothers James O'Reilly (Monica) of Cypress, Texas, and Thomas O'Reilly of Newburgh; sisters Ann Marie Morris (James) of Monroe and Maureen Farrell of Goshen; nephews Brendan Morris, Patrick Morris and Liam Farrell; nieces Jessica O'Reilly, Cathlin O'Reilly; Kathleen Farrell, Megan Farrell and Kelsey Morris; aunts Margaret Sheehan and Eileen Tracy; uncle James (Irene) Connors; and many cousins in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Ireland.

Funeral arrangements and cremation care were entrusted to Chapel of the Hills, 1331 Lincoln Way, Auburn, California. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made.to the American Heart Association, 10 E. 40th St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10016.