Make 'em laugh

Stand-up comedy featuring Matt Koff is coming to the stage of the William and Helen Richards Theatre at Orange Hall on Friday, Feb. 28. The performance is slated for 7 p.m.

As a stand-up, Koff has appeared on Adam Devine’s House Party on Comedy Central and The History Channel series "I Love the 1880s." He has toured with John Oliver, Michael Ian Black and Bo Burnham.

An Emmy-winning television writer, he currently writes for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. He previously has written for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

He just released his debut stand-up album, "Who’s my Little Guy?" on 800 Pound Gorilla Records.

Master class in writing jokes

In addition,Koff will lead a master class-theatre workshop from 1 to 3:45 p.m. in the theatre that same afternoon. Writing Jokes For TV and Standup will give students and other participants an up-close and personal session by inter-actively learning writing concepts and process.

The master class is free and open to the public.

Essentials

All tickets to the show are $5; all students – free. The box office opens at 6 p.m. Online purchase of tickets requires a $2.50 service charge per ticket at www.sunyorange.edu/arts_comm/ticketing.html

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, Middletown (GPS: 24 Grandview Avenue) where free parking is available in the big adjacent lot.

Questions may be directed to Cultural Affairs: (845) 341-4891 and cultural@sunyorange.edu.

Website: www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.