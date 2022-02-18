Local happenings this President’s Day weekend

Go to the Greenwood Lake Winter Carnival

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The 3rd Annual Greenwood Lake Winter will be held at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park. Music, food, drinks, and even a Polar Plunge for a great cause—you don’t want to miss out on this local favorite event. Click here for more info.

Address: Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave. Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Groove into the weekend at Pennings

Friday, 7 - 10 p.m.

Stop by Pennings to take in Tony Vee’s one-man barrage of soulful sounds. Come early, grab a table and enjoy dinner with a side of live music.

Address: Pennings Farm and Orchard 161 State Route 94, Warwick, N.Y.

Create a wintry masterpiece with the kids

Saturday, 12 - 4 p.m.

Beat the cold and stop by the Florida library to create some cool winter artwork with Miss Beth. Drop in anytime between 12 and 4 p.m. There will be something for everyone.

Address: Florida Public Library, 4 Cohen Circle Florida, N.Y.

Sing your heart out at Blue Arrow Farm

Saturday, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sing and dance along to your favorite songs at Blue Arrow Farm’s Karaoke Party led by DJ Rick.

Address: Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd. Pine Island, N.Y.