Live music is back! Check out this weekend’s events

Perform (or just watch) at Open Mic Night at the Pine Island Tap House

Friday, 7 - 10 p.m.

If you have a talent (singing, musician/band, comedian, poet, spoken word, etc.), make sure you come out and sign up. Sign-up starts at 6:30 and is free to the public.

Address: Pine Island Tap House, 682 County Route 1, Suite B, Pine Island, N.Y.

Experience Mardi Gras at Apex Brewery

Saturday, 5 - 9 p.m.

Head over to Apex Brewery for a colorful and high energy event to celebrate Mardi Gras. A fun day of BBQ, beads and music, Fat Boi’s Brass Band will be belting out tunes from 6 - 9 p.m. to keep the taproom rocking.

Address: Apex Brewery, 405 NY-17M, Monroe, NY

Drink some draft beer and listen to live music at Irish Fest

Sunday, 1 - 5 p.m.

Live music, steppers, pipers, and a great Irish supper. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for kids. For tickets, please call Margie (845-774-9979) or Barbara (845-401-3399).

Address: American Legion Post 488, 432 Lakes Road, Monroe, N.Y.

Attend the 7th Annual Dance Invitational at Orange County School of Dance

Sunday, 3 - 4:30 p.m.

Classical ballet, jazz, modern, contemporary and musical theater will be performed at this event with participating studios such as Ballet Arts Studio, Hudson River Performing Arts Center, The Dance Conservatory, Yorktown High School Dance Company and Little Feet Dance Company of Orange County School of Dance. Don’t miss out on an afternoon of dance!

Address: Orange County School of Dance, 22 Lake St., Monroe, N.Y.

