I’m sure there are many of us who are disheartened and demoralized by the refusal of the Senate to demand documents and hear from witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

We could even be forgiven if, in our disgust, we needed to step back, and take a break from whatever interest and participation in politics, that is usual to us.

Instead, let’s let the events of the past few weeks be a renewed call to action. Action in the form of registering people to vote, supporting local, state and national candidates that represent our values, and demonstrating against policies that undermine those values.

Only then, will we get relief from our devastation, and renew our faith in democracy.

Dorothy Kelly

Warwick